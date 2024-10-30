Harris Promises to 'Represent All Americans' After Biden's 'Garbage' Remark

Kamala Harris called Wednesday for Americans to “stop pointing fingers at each other” as she tried to push past comments made by President Joe Biden about Donald Trump's supporters and “garbage."

“We know we have an opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump, who has been trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other," the Democratic nominee said about her Republican opponent.

Harris made her pitch in Raleigh, North Carolina, at the first of three rallies she was scheduled to attend Wednesday. She's also heading to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Madison, Wisconsin, as part of a blitz of battleground states in the final week before Election Day.

She stressed unity and common ground, expanding on her capstone speech Tuesday in Washington, where she laid out what her team called the “closing argument” of her campaign.

“I am not looking to score political points,” the vice president said. “I am looking to make progress.”

Liz Kazal, 35, said she was “cautiously optimistic” about the election as she waited for Harris to take the stage. She’s tried to volunteer for the campaign every week, including making phone calls, knocking on doors with her toddler daughter and raising money for Harris’ candidacy.

“You hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Kazal said.

Harris was introduced at the rally by a former Republican voter who previously supported Trump, another example of her campaign's effort to welcome disaffected conservatives who are uneasy about reelecting the former president.

It was a message that Biden threatened to undermine on Tuesday — at the same time Harris was speaking near the White House — when he participated in a campaign call organized by the Hispanic advocacy group Voto Latino.

Biden used the opportunity to criticize Trump’s recent Madison Square Garden rally, where a comedian described Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American,” Biden said. “It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been.”

Biden and the White House rushed to explain that the president was talking about the rhetoric on stage, not Trump’s supporters themselves. He did not answer questions about his comments Wednesday during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Cyprus, but press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden “does not view Trump supporters or anybody who supports Trump as garbage.”

Harris told reporters before boarding Air Force Two for her flight to Raleigh that she disagrees "with any criticism of people based on who they vote for.”

“I will represent all Americans, including those who don’t vote for me,” she said.

Her words were an attempt to blunt the controversy over Biden's comments and put some distance between herself and the president, something she has struggled with in the past.

Republicans have seized on Biden’s comments, claiming they were an echo of the time when Hillary Clinton, as the Democratic nominee in 2016, said half of Trump’s supporters belonged to a “basket of deplorables.”

“We know what they believe. Because look how they’ve treated you,” Trump said at his rally in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. “They’ve treated you like garbage. The truth is, they’ve treated our whole country like garbage.”

He also said “without question, my supporters are far higher-quality than Crooked Joe’s," using his nickname for the president.

Trump has refused demands to apologize for the comment about Puerto Rico at his rally, acknowledging that “somebody said some bad things” but adding that he “can’t imagine it’s a big deal.”

Political attack lines have a history of occasionally boomeranging back on people who use them. For example, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, now Trump's running mate, once described Democrats as beholden to “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”

Vance's 3-year-old comments resurfaced once he became the vice presidential nominee, energizing Harris supporters who repurposed the label as a point of pride on shirts and bumper stickers — much like Trump’s supporters once cheerfully branded themselves as “deplorables.”

On Wednesday morning, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, downplayed Biden’s comments in television interviews.

“Let’s be very clear, the vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone as a part of this,” he told ABC’s “Good Morning America." “Donald Trump’s divisive rhetoric is what needs to end.”