Trump to Hold Rally for Cheney Challenger

Former President Donald Trump will host a rally for Wyoming congressional candidate Harriet Hageman, who is running to unseat GOP Rep. Liz Cheney.

Trump’s political action committee, Save America, announced the rally, which will take place on May 28, on Monday.

“It will be a tremendous honor and incredibly exciting to have President Trump visit with us and it will no doubt be the largest political event in Wyoming history,” Hageman said in a statement, according to The Hill. “His policies were the best that we have ever seen, from building the greatest economy in the world, to driving America to energy independence, to enforcing our immigration laws, and I expect thousands of Wyomingites to come out to thank him enthusiastically.”

She added, “When I am the Congresswoman from Wyoming, I will always stand for and defend our values and always remember that it was the people of this great state who hired me to represent them. I am grateful for President Trump’s support in my campaign, and I look forward to seeing him in Casper.”

Trump has repeatedly hit out at Cheney, one of his most prominent critics among House Republicans, as a Republican in name only. He said last September in a statement of support for Hageman: “Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney.”