Harmeet Dhillon Eyed for Top DOJ Role in Trump Shake-Up

Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon is reportedly being considered for a higher role in the Justice Department.

Dhillon, a longtime conservative attorney and ally of President Donald Trump, is emerging as a leading candidate for a major promotion as the administration reshapes top leadership at the DOJ, according to multiple reports.

Among the possibilities under discussion is Dhillon's elevation to associate attorney general, the department's No. 3 position, which would significantly expand her authority across key divisions, including civil litigation, antitrust, and election-related matters.

The move comes amid ongoing upheaval following Trump's decision to remove former Attorney General Pam Bondi, signaling a broader push to install more assertive voices aligned with his agenda.

Dhillon's rapid rise reflects both her legal track record and her willingness to take on progressive policies — a stance that has made her a favorite among conservative activists.

Having built her career in deeply liberal San Francisco, Dhillon developed a reputation as a combative litigator who challenged policies on issues ranging from religious freedom to COVID-19 restrictions and free speech.

"The entirety of my career has been a minority, conservative viewpoint in a very liberal profession," Dhillon told Politico in a recent interview.

Since taking over the Civil Rights Division, Dhillon has moved aggressively to redirect its focus, pivoting away from traditional priorities such as affirmative action enforcement and toward combating woke ideology.

Her office has launched investigations into diversity initiatives, targeted universities over alleged discrimination, and sought access to voter rolls as part of broader election integrity efforts.

Supporters say those actions demonstrate exactly why she is suited for a larger role.

"She's been unflinchingly loyal to President Trump," one longtime ally told Politico, describing Dhillon as a "freedom fighter" who is willing to challenge entrenched bureaucratic norms.

Critics, however, argue that Dhillon's approach represents a dramatic shift away from the Justice Department's traditional civil rights mission.

Even so, her allies within the administration, including key figures in the White House counsel's office, appear to be boosting her prospects.

If elevated, Dhillon would gain oversight of a broad swath of DOJ operations at a critical moment, particularly as the administration sharpens its focus on election security ahead of upcoming midterm contests.

Bloomberg Law reported that her promotion could expand her influence over voting-related litigation nationwide.

Dhillon has not confirmed any specific role but has signaled openness to greater responsibility.

"It is the privilege of my lifetime to serve my country at the DOJ," she wrote Friday on X. "I will continue to serve in whatever role the president deems most appropriate."