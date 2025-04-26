Wisconsin GOP Might Try to Remove Arrested Judge

Wisconsin Republican state legislators are considering whether they should act against arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders are waiting to ensure the charges against Dugan are "confirmed" before proceeding with an attempt to remove her from her position. But they are laying the groundwork.

Dugan was arrested on Friday by the FBI. She is accused of assisting an illegal migrant to avoid being captured by federal agents at the county courthouse and charged with "concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest" and obstructing or impeding a proceeding.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said, "I think some of these judges think that they are beyond and above the law. They are not."

A short time after the announcement of Dugan's arrest, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, posted: "The Members of the Wisconsin Legislature should vote to remove disgraced Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan from office. It requires a two-thirds vote. They should come in for an extraordinary session ASAP and remove her from office."

The Sentinel reported that state Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, said the developing case is being closely watched.

"These charges are serious, deeply troubling, and strike at the core of public trust. Assembly Republicans stand prepared to act decisively if these serious allegations are confirmed," he said.

The American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Wisconsin issued a joint statement in defense of Dugan.

"Judges have a duty to maintain order in their courtrooms and ensure the fair administration of justice, and federal law does not require state judges to act as agents of federal immigration enforcement," the statement read.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.