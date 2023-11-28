Honig: Is the Plastic Straw Truly Our Biggest Enemy?

OPINION

University Students Don’t Get the Level of Hamas Barbarism,

But Fight to End Plastic Straws ?

It's time to recognize that there are much bigger problems in the world than the use of plastic straws and restroom access.

This means to it's well beyond time to address the elephant in the room.

In today's world, there seems to be a misalignment of priorities when it comes to addressing the most pressing global issues.

Despite the ongoing atrocities committed by groups like Hamas going unnoticed by university professors to address; there is a significant focus on trivial matters in our nation's educational institutions, especially at higher levels.

This can only mean our education system's leadership has failed.

We can start with ​and how important it is for all departments in education to focus on actually educating their students, especially those youth who act out of a lack of education, in conjunction with hatred.

Such hatred only multiplies, blinding young, impressionable people from the truth.

This means we urgently need teachers (and professors at higher levels of learning) to convey just how the horrific acts of oputright barbarism by Hamas are.

Translation? Break it down for inexperienced, impressionable young people.

Take for example, the story of a three-year-old girl who saw her parents murdered and then taken captive.

Let's take the use of plastic straws and restroom access for transgendered individuals.

It's quite perplexing that many university students and organizations who were fervently fighting to ban plastic straws, proclaiming them to be the planet's biggest enemy, simultaneously turn a blind eye to the level of barbarism and murder that has been unleashed by Hamas on 1400 men women and children.

The key factors contributing to this disconnect is the lack of education by college professors. Universities and educational institutions play a crucial role in shaping the perspectives and priorities of students, and it's essential for them to provide a comprehensive understanding of the world's true challenges.

The sad overstated focus on restroom access for transgender individuals and the campaign against plastic straws seems to overshadow the larger issues of human rights abuses and acts of violence committed by groups like Hamas.

While individual discrimination cases certainly warrant attention, they should not take precedence over more extreme cases of violence and persecution.

It's imperative for universities to teach students how to recognize and prioritize the true problems and challenges that exist in the world.

Furthermore, the lack of college professors’ acknowledgment of the atrocities committed by groups like Hamas to its students is a cause for concern.

It's crucial for individuals to be educated that if they fight to eliminate plastic straws to protect the planet, they must fight to protect humanity first.

This would enable students to develop a deeper sense of empathy, compassion, and understand the real-world threats.

Teaching students to be in touch with their emotions, think critically, and develop a broader understanding of global issues, would awaken their intelligence and build a better America and future generation.

It's only through confronting those responsible for our children’s education that we can help the next generation shift the focus to the larger, more pressing issues and denounce the atrocities committed by groups like Hamas and help them understand the drinking-straw is not the worlds biggest enemy and focus on tackling the worlds true threats.

Duvi Honig is founder and chief executive officer of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce. The Orthodox Jewish Chamber Of Commerce is a global umbrella of businesses of all sizes, bridging the highest echelons of the business and governmental worlds together stimulating economic opportunity and positively affecting public policy of governments. His work has been recognized by both Presidents Obama and Trump.