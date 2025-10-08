WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: hamas | gaza | trump | israel

Trump Says He May Go to Mideast With Peace Deal 'Close'

Wednesday, 08 October 2025 04:11 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he may go to the Middle East at the end of this week as a peace deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is "very close."

"I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually. And we'll see, but there is a very good chance. Negotiations are going along very well," Trump told reporters during an event at the White House.

"Our final negotiation, as you know, is with Hamas, and it seems to be going well. So we'll let you know, if that's the case, we'll be leaving probably on Sunday, maybe on Saturday."

Trump said he had just come off the phone with officials in the Middle East, where his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had just joined discussions in Egypt.

"'Peace for the Middle East,' that's a beautiful phrase, and we hope it's going to come true, but it's very close, and they're doing very well," Trump added.

"We have a great team over there, great negotiators, and they're, unfortunately, great negotiators on the other side also. But it's something I think that will happen."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said earlier that he had received "encouraging" signs and hailed the support of Trump, whose 20-point peace proposal forms the basis of the talks.

Hamas, too, expressed "optimism" over the indirect discussions with its foe Israel.

Trump's plan calls for a ceasefire, the release of all the hostages held in Gaza, Hamas' disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the territory.

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he may go to the Middle East at the end of this week as a peace deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is "very close.""I may go there sometime toward the end of the week, maybe on Sunday, actually. And we'll see, but there is a...
hamas, gaza, trump, israel
259
2025-11-08
Wednesday, 08 October 2025 04:11 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved