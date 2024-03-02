Haley Unsure Trump Committed to Constitution

In an interview with "Meet the Press," Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley expressed uncertainty about whether former President Donald Trump would adhere to the Constitution if reelected in 2024, The Hill reported.

The interview was taped Thursday in Falls Church, Virginia, and is set to air Sunday.

When pressed by moderator Kristen Welker on whether Trump would uphold the Constitution if returned to the Oval Office, the former South Carolina governor responded, "I don't know. I mean, you always want to think someone will, but I don't know." She said only Trump could provide clarity on his intentions.

Haley's remarks come amid mounting concerns over Trump's eligibility to run for office, with several states considering measures to bar him from their ballots. These actions stem from allegations that Trump incited the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, potentially disqualifying him under the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause.

An Illinois state judge on Wednesday barred the former president from appearing on that state's GOP primary ballot, but delayed the ruling from taking effect due to an anticipated appeal.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to deliberate on whether Trump can be disqualified from Colorado's ballot, a case that will have significant implications for all states seeking to remove Trump from a ballot under the same reasoning, according to The Hill.

Although Trump is dominating the Republican primary race, Haley remains determined to compete despite recent defeats in Michigan and her home state of South Carolina. She has pledged to continue her campaign until Super Tuesday on March 5, when roughly one-third of all delegates to the presidential nominating conventions are up for grabs.