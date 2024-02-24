Haley Tries to Quash Trump VP Talk

On Friday, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley dispelled rumors about potentially joining former President Donald Trump's ticket, should he defeat her and win the Republican nomination for president.

"It's done," Haley said on the eve of the South Carolina primary, emphasizing that her campaign isn't motivated by vice-presidential ambitions, reported The Hill.

"We're gonna see what happens tomorrow. But, look, the problem when people say, 'Why is she doing this? Why is she doing that?' At first, they were like, 'She's doing this because she wants to be vice president.' I think we've pretty much settled that," Haley said during an interview with Fox News. "I've said it for months: It's done."

Emphasizing her commitment to national issues, Haley said, "I wouldn't be doing this if I was worried about a political future. ... I'm doing this trying to wake up our country."

On Feb. 14, Trump reiterated his stance against Haley as a potential running mate, asserting to South Carolina voters that they would "never" see her in that role, The Post and Courier reported.

Responding to a proposal from Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., for a unity ticket against Trump and President Joe Biden, Haley reaffirmed her Republican affiliation, expressing her focus on preventing Trump's nomination to avoid a potential loss in the general election.

"This is about who should be the nominee that can win a general election, because nothing gets fixed if we lose. And that's what this is all about," Haley said.

Despite trailing Trump by a significant margin in South Carolina polls, Haley remains resolute, vowing to stay in the race until Super Tuesday. She highlighted a desire among voters for fresh leadership, criticizing both Trump and Biden over their ages and advocating for a younger, results-driven approach to governance.

"We need a young generation person that can put in eight years of hard work, day and night, to get us back on track with no vendettas, no drama — just results for the American people," Haley said.