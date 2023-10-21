Haley: Hamas Hostage Release Devious; 'Don't Fall for It'

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate, has cautioned against being swayed by Hamas' recent release of two hostages. She believes that this action by the group is an attempt to gain favor with the United States.

While appearing on Fox News, Haley stated, "First, I'll say, two prayers have been answered, and we've got 200 more to go. The second thing I'll say to the Biden administration is: Don't fall for it," the Hill reported.

"This is what they do," said Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. "They're trying to earn favor with the United States."

President Joe Biden announced on Friday that two Americans, identified by the Israeli government as Judith Raanan, 59, and her 18-year-old daughter Natalie Raanan, have been successfully released after being held hostage by Hamas.

Qatar and Israel secured the release.

Biden also suggested that Hamas may be motivated to release hostages because of concerns about a looming ground attack from Israel and that Iran is apprehensive about the possibility of Hamas losing the ongoing conflict.

"So what they're doing is, they're going to throw two hostages out there for one, to see if they can weaken us to keep Israel from going into Gaza, and two, because they want to see if they can get something out of it," Haley said.

Haley urged the Biden administration to exercise prudence, stating, "This is a time to be smart."

She also cautioned against allowing the recent developments to diminish the resolve of the United States, underscoring the presence of 200 additional hostages and the events of Oct. 7 as significant reminders.

"Don't let this weaken us," she said. "We've got 200 more hostages in there, and don't forget what happened on Oct. 7."

The Hamas Health Ministry has reported that 4,385 Palestinians have lost their lives in the Gaza Strip since the commencement of the conflict with Israel on Oct. 7.

Among the casualties, 1,756 were children and 967 were women.

Additionally, at least 13,561 individuals in Gaza have sustained injuries from relentless bombings in response to the Hamas attack on Israel.

Antonio Guterres, the head of the United Nations, has called for an immediate end to the conflict, saying, "We must act now to put an end to the nightmare," reported Euronews.