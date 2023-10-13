×
Tags: haley | gop | speaker of the house | unity | chaos

Haley Urges GOP Unity Amid House Chaos

By    |   Friday, 13 October 2023 07:40 PM EDT

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley emphasized the need for her party to unite and seek effective leadership amidst challenges.

"What I will remind my fellow Republicans is, you don't fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos. Get it together. Get us a leader," the former South Carolina governor stated, remarking while she officially declared her candidacy for the 2024 New Hampshire primary, reported The Hill.

Haley stressed the importance of conducting House proceedings discreetly, asserting that such chaos "doesn't need to play out for Americans to see" and should take place "behind closed doors."

At the beginning of the year, it took 15 rounds of votes to appoint Kevin McCarthy, R- Calif., to the highest House leadership position. However, he was ousted from the speakership earlier this month.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., received his party's nomination by a narrow margin in a closed-door vote on Wednesday. Nonetheless, Scalise couldn't amass the required support for a successful floor vote and withdrew from Thursday's speakership race.

On Friday, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who had previously been defeated by Scalise earlier in the week, secured the Republican nomination in a subsequent vote from the conference.

Haley also advocated for a strong stance on House members' compensation, declaring that they should not receive payment "until they fix this."

She emphasized that they should remain in their positions and work on resolving the issues. Her statement came in response to a query about her approach to addressing the GOP discord if she were to assume the presidency, as reported in footage shared by Forbes.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Newsmax Media, Inc.

