Ky. Rep. Rogers Wins GOP Primary, Earns 23rd Term

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky.
Anderw Harnik / Getty Images

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:43 PM EDT

Rep. Hal Rogers, R-Ky., the longest-serving active House member, won the Republican primary Tuesday for Kentucky’s fifth congressional district to secure a 23rd term.

DecisionDesk HQ called the race for Rogers, 86, who had 81.6% of the vote with 84% of the precincts reporting. Rogers, who has represented the fifth congressional district since 1981, will be running unopposed in November.

Like Rogers, Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., also was elected in 1980 and is on the ballot for New Jersey’s GOP primary June 4. But because seniority for members of Congress sworn in on the same day is done in alphabetical order, Rogers is considered more senior than Smith.

“I’m honored to have the overwhelming confidence and support of folks across Southern and Eastern Kentucky,” Rogers said, according to WSAZ-TV. “The mountain grit and integrity of our region inspires me every day, and I’m proud to have the opportunity to continue serving the region that I call home.”

Dr. Dana Edwards, who self-financed much of his campaign, was next behind Rogers with 10.7% of the vote, followed by Brandon Monhollen (5.6%) and David Kraftchak Jr. (2.1%).

Rogers is the longest-serving House member in Kentucky’s history. Brent Spence was the last Democrat to represent Kentucky’s fifth congressional district, which covers much of the southeastern part of the state. Spence served for 20 years before retiring after his term ended in 1962.

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 09:43 PM
