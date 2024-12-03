WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Jeffries to Biden: Pardon 'Working-Class Americans'

Tuesday, 03 December 2024 06:17 PM EST

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Tuesday called on Joe Biden to pardon some "working-class Americans" after the president drew criticism for pardoning his own son, Hunter Biden.

"During his final weeks in office, President Biden should exercise the high level of compassion he has consistently demonstrated throughout his life, including toward his son, and pardon on a case-by-case basis the working-class Americans in the federal prison system whose lives have been ruined by unjustly aggressive prosecutions for nonviolent offenses," Jeffries said in a statement.

Politics
