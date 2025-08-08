Jeffries Misses Deadline for 'Blueprint for Better America'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., appeared to have missed his self-imposed Friday deadline to unveil the Democrats' "blueprint for a better America."

According to the Daily Caller, Jeffries committed to releasing his party's policy agenda while giving a speech on April 30 that blasted President Donald Trumps first 100 days in office.

"Over these next 100 days, House Democrats are going to lay out a blueprint for a better America, and you will see a vision for this country's future that isn't about Donald Trump," Jeffries reportedly said at the time. "It's all about you. These are the questions we are thinking about each and every day."

At a July 23 press conference, a reporter asked Jeffries to provide a status update on the blueprint on day 84 of his timeline.

"We look forward to sharing those ideas with the American people consistent with what I've talked about in terms of our focus on making life more affordable for everyday Americans and driving down the high cost of living," Jeffries said, according to the Caller.

"We'll have a lot more to say about the actions that we would take as soon as we have the opportunity to govern in the majority," he added.

Despite the House Democrat leader's multiple "days of action," showcasing the Democrats' stance on issues such as Medicaid and Social Security, the party's messaging has consistently focused on resisting Trump instead of promoting its own policy proposals.

The GOP has repeatedly pointed to the anti-Trump talking points of Capitol Hill Democrats and Jeffries as proof that the party has lost its way and has no idea how it would govern if swept back into the majority by voters.

"Hakeem Jeffries has no blueprint, no plan, and no clue," National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement. "After 200 days of President Trump delivering for the American people, Democrats can't outline a plan because their real agenda is too toxic to say out loud: open borders, sky-high taxes, handouts for illegal immigrants, men in women's sports, defunding the police, and socialist control.

"Hakeem is steering the Democrat Party straight into oncoming traffic, and acting like it's a parade," he said.

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain echoed Marinella and pushed back against the Democrats' negative messaging on planned Republican changes to Medicaid.

"They have to fearmonger because they have no plan, no vision, and no leader," McClain told the Caller. "All they have is lies."

Newsmax reached out to Jeffries' office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.