Tags: hakeem jeffries | democrats | republicans | congress | midterm elections

Rep. Jeffries: Republicans 'Running Scared' Ahead of Midterms

House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 14 September 2022 04:41 PM EDT

Republicans are "running scared" ahead of November's midterm elections, says Democratic House Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries.

"They're running scared," Jeffries, D-N.Y., said during a press conference Wednesday after the Democratic Caucus meeting, per NY1. "They're not measuring the drapes anymore because the positions of extreme MAGA Republicans on the economy, on democracy, on reproductive freedom … on a whole host of issues have been exposed, and the American people do not like what they see."

Jeffries, who could end up being the first Black speaker of the House should Democrats maintain the lower chamber, has for months said there is no "circumstance" where there's a GOP landslide in the midterm elections.

"I believe that we're going to hold the House and pick up seats in the United States Senate," he said Wednesday.

Jeffries during the press conference also touted Democrats' climate, healthcare and tax bill, which Congress approved without one Republican vote.

Jeffries also said there hasn't been a conversation about what comes next.

"Silence until after November," he said. "It would be irresponsible for people to put their ambitions and aspirations that are personal in nature above the collective cause of getting big things done for everyday Americans and winning in November."

President Joe Biden, he added, should run again.

"The notion that he shouldn't be thinking about reelection is a strange question that people will probably stop asking at this point in time," he said.

Politics
Wednesday, 14 September 2022 04:41 PM
