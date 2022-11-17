Jeffries Among Dems Mentioned to Replace Pelosi as House Leader

Rep. Nancy Pelosi's announcement Thursday that she will not seek a Democrat leadership position in a GOP-led House immediately turned attention to who might replace her.

Republicans have won 219 seats, Democrats have 209 and seven races remain undecided in the Congress that will begin in January, according to Newsmax projections.

The next Democrat leader will be in a chamber with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., likely to be the speaker. Republicans will set the agenda and determine committees' chairs and focus.

Although President Joe Biden and some other Democrats encouraged Pelosi to remain in her leader position, the Washington Examiner reported that she cut a deal with progressives in 2018 that she would not stay in the role beyond four years.

Pelosi made it official Thursday that she will step down.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md.. also announced Thursday that he will remain in Congress but won't seek a leadership position, The Hill reported.

Elections for Democrat leadership are scheduled for Nov. 30.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who had been touted as a potential Pelosi replacement, instead will focus on a potential Senate run, Politico reported.

The Examiner reported that Democrats who’ve been mentioned as vying to replace Pelosi as leader include Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Katherine Clark, D-Mass.; and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

Jeffries, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, is the fifth-ranking House Democrat. The Washington Post reported Thursday that he will run to lead the caucus.

He’s considered a rising star among House Democrats and, at 52, is one of the younger members in leadership, the Examiner reported.

Politico reported that Jeffries met with House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., during the summer, and the 82-year-old lawmaker indicated that he would not stand in Jeffries' way.

The 59-year-old Clark, in her role as assistant speaker, has been in training for a higher leadership role for some time. She’s considered a contender for minority leader or another top-ranking slot in Democrat leadership.

Aguilar serves as the vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus. The Examiner reported it was not clear whether he would be keen on challenging Jeffries.