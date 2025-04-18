House Dems Furious at DNC's Hogg's Call to Primary Lawmakers

David Hogg, a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, has vowed to spend $20 million to oust Democrat incumbents in Congress — and lawmakers are none too happy about it.

House Democrats told Axios they are concerned Hogg is diverting attention and resources needed to help the party retake the House in 2026.

"What a disappointment from leadership. I can think of a million better things to do with $20 million right now," Rep. Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., said to Axios. "Fighting Democrats might get likes online, but it's not what restores majorities.”

In an interview with The Hill, Hogg criticized current leaders for allowing problems such as school shootings, climate change, student debt, and unaffordable housing to persist — challenges he says have disproportionately affected younger Americans.

"That is a democratic society that has enabled that to happen," he said. "What we have to do in our party is show how we are standing up against special interests to fight for everyday people and deliver for Americans across the country."

A House Democrat in a battleground district said Hogg's plan, as part of an outside group called Leaders We Deserve, was "counterproductive and counterintuitive."

"It would sure be nice to have some of that financial support," the lawmaker told Axios.

Other Democrats, speaking on the condition of anonymity, called Hogg's plan a "mistake" and that it was "inappropriate for a DNC vice chair to threaten sitting Dems."

Another Democrat admitted to being "totally dumbfounded" by Hogg's move.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., a progressive lawmaker, said he believes Hogg made some good points.

"We do have some ranking members who should step aside," McGovern told Axios.

A spokesman for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said he would continue to support incumbents.

"Leader Jeffries will continue to strongly support all of his colleagues in the House Democratic Caucus, while working to flip the majority by defeating Republican incumbents in Congress," said spokesperson Justin Chermol to Axios.