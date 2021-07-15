Report: Man Held in Haiti Assassination Plot Sought $860K Funding, 'Security Team'

The Haitian American being held in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse reportedly financed a "personal security" team.

Two Florida firms received proposals to provide "private military officers" for Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, in Haiti, documents obtained by The Washington Post show.

A lawyer for one of the firms noted in talks with Sanon there was no "discussion or suggestion of an assassination plot," according to the report.

Sanon sought to turn "Haiti into a free and open society," Parnell Duverger, 70, told the Post, and the private security team was to be contracted to protect Sanon until he became Haiti's president, according to a document reviewed by the Post.

The firms would be paid by the country's assets, according to the June 22 drafted documents.

Another document featured loans to Sanon totaling $860,000 for ammunition, equipment, transportation, and accommodations for personnel, the Post reported.

The financial connections are the latest layer to the investigation into the plot to assassinate the Haitian president.

Sanon approached Walter Veintemilla, an infrastructure entrepreneur in Florida, for funding and "expressed an intention to help bring about a peaceful change in the leadership of Haiti in order to improve the living conditions for Haitians," Robert Nicholson, Veintemilla's attorney, said in a statement, the Post reported.

"At no time during any meeting or conversation with Mr. Sanon or with any of his representatives was there any mention, discussion or suggestion of an assassination plot against President Moïse or the intention to use force to bring about a change of leadership in Haiti."

The document showing the $860,000 loans was a "funding request," according to Nicholson.

"I'm not saying none of these amounts weren't paid, but it includes hundreds of thousands of dollars that were not provided," he said.

The Post did verify some of the financial transactions through interviews and details from law enforcement.

As stated by the lawyer, there is no evidence in the documents obtained or people interviewed of an assassination plot, the Post reported.