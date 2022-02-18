Trump, McCarthy Offer Condolences for Rep. Hagedorn

Former President Donald Trump on Friday remembered Rep. Jim Hagedorn as a "strong and effective legislator for the great people of southern Minnesota."

Hagedorn died at the age of 59 after having been diagnosed with a recurrence of kidney cancer.

"I campaigned with Jim in 2018, and enjoyed working with him in Congress. May he rest in Peace, and his family find comfort during this difficult time," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"He will be greatly missed!"

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also commented on Hagedorn's passing.

"Congressman Jim Hagedorn was a patriot who will be remembered for his strong Christian faith, his deep passion for serving others, and his joyful spirit," McCarthy tweeted along with a photo of the leader standing next to Hagedorn and Hagedorn’s wife, former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan.

"May God bless his wife Jennifer and their entire family as we lift them up in prayer during this difficult time."

In July, Hagedorn announced he had a recurrence of his stage 4 kidney cancer. He was first diagnosed in February 2019, shortly after taking office for his first term.