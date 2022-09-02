Rep. Reschenthaler to Newsmax: Biden Spoke to Base in Divisive Speech

President Joe Biden and the Democrats have given up on attracting people who are undecided or in the middle of the political spectrum based on any achievements, so he had to be divisive in his speech Thursday night in Philadelphia to drum up support among the base to get them out to vote in November, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said on Newsmax Friday.

"[He was]talking about Jan. 6, for example, calling out MAGA Republicans, which, by the way, are basically Republicans," said the Pennsylvania Republican on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now. "The irony and the hypocrisy are rich when he starts talking about extremism.

"Instead, it's the Democrats who are extreme," Reschenthaler said. "It's extreme to suggest that we should pack the Supreme Court. It's extreme to weaponize the DOJ and the FBI. It's extreme to raid the home of a former president on incredibly flimsy evidence.

"It's authoritarian to have the FBI suppress a story about the president's son before an election and then get intel operatives to say that it's Russian disinformation, knowing it's a lie."

But Biden is "trying to deflect" as he can't campaign on his record on the economy or talk about any wins on the international stage, so instead, he chose to put Republicans on the defense by calling them names, the congressman added.

Reschenthaler also said he found the speech disturbing because of its setup, with a deep crimson red background and two Marines standing at attention, considering Biden was talking about the dangers of authoritarianism.

"He had this backdrop that's reminiscent of every authoritarian regime we can think of. In the last 100 years, almost like a police state," he said. "I thought the background was totally out of character with what you'd expect from an American president."

And then the content of the speech was also "alarming," said Reschenthaler.

"My big takeaway was that Biden and the left are going back to the Stalinist, Leninist, Marxist playbook and accusing others of what they themselves are guilty of," he added. "He was trying to act like he was uniting us but he was actually dividing us, and he was accusing the right of everything that the radical left has been doing."

Reschenthaler also discussed the decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, an appointee of former President Donald Trump's, to release an inventory of items seized during the FBI's raid at Mar-a-Lago in early August.

The inventory showed classified documents had been mixed with personal items and other materials.

"I think that the lists of the seized documents and items are completely inappropriate," said Reschenthaler. "I think this is all pretext to embarrass and harass President Trump. Why are they taking articles of clothing?"

He added that he thinks it will be appropriate for a special master, or non-partisan reviewer, to go through the documents, but he admitted he doesn't have "much faith" in Cannon to appoint one, as Trump wants.

"Maybe I'll be pleasantly surprised," Reschenthaler said. "But I can tell you this: When we retake the House, there has got to be oversight and investigation on this FBI of the top players in the FBI, who I believe has turned into political activists, weaponizing and politicizing the DOJ and the FBI."

