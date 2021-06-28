Poll: Most Voters Doubt Congress Will Pass Gun Control Laws

The majority of voters don’t think Congress will pass any new gun control laws despite President Joe Biden’s call, according to the latest survey from Rasmussen Reports released on Monday.

“Since day one of his administration, President Biden has taken action to address this increase in gun violence and other violent crime, giving cities and states the resources they need to make their communities safer,” a senior administration official said in remarks to reporters earlier this month. However, Rasmussen found that just one-in-three voters think that Congress will manage to pass new gun control laws, while over half think they will not.

When asked “Addressing the problem of violent crime this week, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass new gun-control laws. How likely is it that Congress will approve new gun-control laws?”

34% said it’s likely Congress will pass new gun control laws.

57% said it’s likely Congress will not pass gun control laws.

11% said new gun control laws are very likely to pass.

21% said it’s not at all likely that new gun control laws will pass.

When asked, “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: America’s “founders explicitly wanted an armed citizenry to keep potentially tyrannical governments in check?”

32% strongly agree.

22% somewhat agree.

11% somewhat disagree.

15% strongly disagree.

20% aren’t sure.

When asked, “Which would do more to reduce gun violence in America, passing new gun control laws or stricter enforcement of existing gun control laws?”

33% said passing new gun control laws.

52% said stricter enforcement of existing gun control laws.

15% are not sure.

Rasmussen polled 775 likely voters in the U.S. from June 24-27, 2021 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.