×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gun control | chuck schumer | senate

Senators May Need More Time Than Schumer Wants for Gun Legislation Talks

Senators May Need More Time Than Schumer Wants for Gun Legislation Talks

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., addresses a news conference after a closed-door lunch meeting with Senate Democrats on Tuesday at the Capitol. Schumer told reporters he would give negotiators until the end of the week to reach a framework on gun violence legislation. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 07 June 2022 08:20 PM

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Tuesday that he would give negotiations between lawmakers until the end of the week to come up with an agreement on gun legislation.

Some senators, however, say they will need more time.

Schumer said that even though Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told him that he expects to make a deal with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, by week's end, Schumer left open the possibility that the talks will take longer than that.

''Sen. Murphy expects he can come to an agreement with Sen. Cornyn by the end of the week and I expect to give him that time. If they don't come to that agreement, we'll see what happens after that,'' he said.

In remarks from the Senate floor, Cornyn said that ''I don't believe the Senate will be voting this week because good consensus legislation takes time. So, I hope Senator Schumer will let his members work. There's no use in rushing a vote on a doomed partisan bill like the House is expected to vote on this week.''

Legislators are attempting to make a bipartisan deal on gun legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Tuesday that he would give negotiations between lawmakers until the end of the week to come up with an agreement on gun legislation.
gun control, chuck schumer, senate
207
2022-20-07
Tuesday, 07 June 2022 08:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved