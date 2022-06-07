Senators May Need More Time Than Schumer Wants for Gun Legislation Talks

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Tuesday that he would give negotiations between lawmakers until the end of the week to come up with an agreement on gun legislation.

Some senators, however, say they will need more time.

Schumer said that even though Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., told him that he expects to make a deal with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, by week's end, Schumer left open the possibility that the talks will take longer than that.

''Sen. Murphy expects he can come to an agreement with Sen. Cornyn by the end of the week and I expect to give him that time. If they don't come to that agreement, we'll see what happens after that,'' he said.

In remarks from the Senate floor, Cornyn said that ''I don't believe the Senate will be voting this week because good consensus legislation takes time. So, I hope Senator Schumer will let his members work. There's no use in rushing a vote on a doomed partisan bill like the House is expected to vote on this week.''

Legislators are attempting to make a bipartisan deal on gun legislation in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed.