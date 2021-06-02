Public Support for Biden's Gun Policies Dropping in Recent Polls

Recent polls have indicated that approval of President Joe Biden’s policies on firearms has decreased significantly from earlier in the year and only about a third of Americans now back his handling of the issue, The Reload reported on Wednesday.

According to a Quinnipiac University survey, a mere 34% of respondents approved of Biden’s gun policies while 49% disapproved.

The poll conducted by the Economist and YouGov had similar results, with 34% backing his firearm policies and 47% expressing disapproval.

Other results from the polls indicated:

Biden got his second-lowest marks on any issue about guns in the Quinnipiac poll, and respondents to the Economist survey gave him lower marks on firearms than any other issue.

In the Quinnipiac poll and the Economist poll, respectively, Biden’s approval on guns was 15 points and 17 points lower than his overall approval rating.

The president’s approval on guns was about 14 points lower in these two polls than it was when the Associated Press and the University of Chicago asked the question at the beginning of May.

According to The Reload, the Biden administration’s attempt to pass stricter gun laws may be hindered by the poll results, as moderate senators could be less willing to pass them due to low public approval.

Such concern could also harm the chances of David Chipman being confirmed to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Key senators are still considering their vote on Chipman, who is keen on helping bring about stricter gun control, following his recent contentious confirmation hearing.

Biden’s proposed legislation for gun control includes a universal background check, as well as a ban and registration program for AR-15s.

Other recent polls have shown that the public’s desire for stricter gun laws has decreased this year.

This apparent change in attitudes comes after Americans purchased more firearms last year than any year on record, with an industry estimate putting the number of new gun owners at more than 8.4 million last year, The Reload reported. And so far in 2021 there has been a further upswing in the purchase of guns.

Quinnipiac’s poll of 1,316 adults, which was carried out between May 18 and 24, has a margin of error of 2.7%. The poll of 1,500 adults by the Economist and YouGov, which was conducted between May 22 and 25, had a margin of error of 2.9%.