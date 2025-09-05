Trump Says He's Decided on Next City to Deploy National Guard Troops

President Donald Trump said on Friday he has decided on another U.S. city where he plans to deploy National Guard troops to help combat crime, but declined to name the location.

The president has in recent weeks floated sending troops to several Democratic-led cities, including Baltimore, Chicago and New Orleans, as part of a broader law-and-order push. He has already deployed troops in Washington, D.C.

D.C. First

In August 2025, President Trump invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to declare a “crime emergency” and place Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department under federal control for up to 30 days, overseeing the mission with Attorney General Pam Bondi and deploying 800 National Guard troops alongside federal agents — an unprecedented move in the nation’s capital

The administration defended its action as necessary to curb “crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor,” though data showed that violent crime — including homicides, robberies, and carjackings—had actually reached a 30-year low just prior to the takeover, according to PBS.

Local leaders, including D.C. Mayor Bowser and Attorney General Brian Schwalb, condemned the move as a violation of the city’s limited autonomy, arguing the takeover contravened the Home Rule Act and the Posse Comitatus Act; Schwalb filed a federal lawsuit challenging its constitutionality, according to Reuters and PBS reports.

The controversy intensifies as Trump signals plans to extend similar interventions to Democrat-led cities like Chicago and New Orleans — prompting fears of politicized federal overreach, legal challenges, and accusations of undermining local governance, the Washington Post and Associated Press have reported.

Newsmax contributed to this report.