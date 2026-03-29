Ground Stop at PBI During Air Force One Takeoff

Palm Beach International Airport in Florida ordered a temporary ground stop Sunday as helicopters were scrambled to investigate an incident during the departure of Air Force One with President Donald Trump aboard.

A Delta Air Lines pilot informed passengers of the measure aboard a commercial flight at the airport, video posted online showed.

The pilot said authorities had to scramble helicopters to investigate an unspecified incident.

"In the meantime, they're basically doing what's called a ground stop to prevent any aircraft from moving," the pilot told passengers. The stop was expected to last only a few minutes.

The ground stop was later lifted, and normal operations resumed, according to social media updates from the scene. Air Force One departed safely. No injuries were reported.

One news outlet and an eyewitness account on X described the matter as involving a drone that flew too close to the airport while the presidential aircraft took off. The pilot's announcement did not identify the reason beyond the need for an investigation.

No immediate statement was available from the Federal Aviation Administration or the Secret Service. The episode occurred as Trump left the Palm Beach area.