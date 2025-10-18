WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gretchen whitmer | national guard | michigan | donald trump

Dem Gov. Whitmer's Troop Order Contradicts Stance

By    |   Saturday, 18 October 2025 10:49 AM EDT

Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has approved sending her state's Army National Guard soldiers to the southern border.

The Michigan Army National Guard verified the deployment on Thursday.

The order stands in sharp contrast to Whitmer's past criticism of federal immigration enforcement and the use of National Guard troops under Republican President Donald Trump.

While running for governor in 2018, Whitmer appeared to indicate in a short video clip that Immigration and Customs Enforcement should be abolished.

During that campaign, she aligned herself with national Democrats who accused ICE of abusing its authority and targeting immigrants unfairly.

As recently as June, Whitmer joined several Democratic governors in condemning Trump's deployment of the California National Guard to assist immigration operations, calling the action "an alarming abuse of power."

The group stated that governors, not Washington, are the commanders in chief of their state Guards and that the federal government had no right to activate them without consent.

Yet Whitmer quietly authorized Michigan's 1430th Engineer Company to deploy to the southern border. 

The 120-member unit based in Traverse City, will serve up to a year under U.S. Northern Command and Joint Task Force North, providing support to Customs and Border Protection.

The deployment adds Michigan to a growing list of states contributing troops to what the Trump administration describes as the largest deportation operation in U.S. history.

It follows earlier Michigan Guard missions authorized by Whitmer in 2020 during Trump's first term in office, and then in 2021, 2022, and 2024, all under Title 10 authority.

Democrat Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and JB Pritzker of Illinois have defied or sued the administration over National Guard deployments.

Both have argued that using state Guards for immigration enforcement oversteps federal power.

Whitmer's action, after years of opposing that approach, sets her apart within her party and highlights a notable political shift.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has approved sending her state's Army National Guard soldiers to the southern border.
gretchen whitmer, national guard, michigan, donald trump
308
2025-49-18
Saturday, 18 October 2025 10:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved