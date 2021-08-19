Ric Grenell Rips Biden Over Afghanistan

Former acting director of national intelligence Ric Grenell told the Washington Examiner on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s administration failed when it comes to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday dismissed "the idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing," saying, "I don't know how that happens."

Grenell told the Examiner in an interview: "Look, this is a group of people that gave us Syria, that gave us Libya. Disaster upon disaster, and only in Washington, D.C. do you get to fail and then get a bigger job. In the real world outside of Washington, D.C., when you fail, when you make a misstep, when you don’t do your job, you actually get fired, you don’t get promoted. But in Washington, D.C., we have this culture where you fail up, and I think the American people see it."

He added later, "the more details we find out about what’s been happening, the more infuriated I get. I spent more than 10 years at the State Department, I know foreign service officers who are very concerned, I’ve been hearing from many of them who cannot understand why there’s no talking points, why there’s no strategy, why they are left in the dark."

Grenell said, "this is a disaster," and said Secretary of State Tony Blinken "has an obligation to the embassy staff to get them out of harm’s way. We knew that we were going to be leaving Afghanistan, how is it that so many Americans were still there when, all of a sudden, the Taliban were taking over."

He added, "this is a bureaucratic nightmare, this is a failure on multiple levels of leadership. I think that we need to demand, not only that we fix this situation, but that we hold them accountable for lack of leadership. He hold them accountable and people need to be fired, people need to be replaced. Not because we want to see people fired, but because we want to know that this will never happen again."