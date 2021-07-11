Primary Challenger Calls Texas Governor 'RINO' at CPAC

Former Texas state Senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Don Huffines called incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott a “RINO” and attacked his record on Saturday while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas.

Huffines noted Abbott’s absence from the event, saying that Abbott “doesn't want to face you,” meaning conservative voters.

However, according to The Dallas Morning News, Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze said that the reason the governor was not at CPAC was that Abbott is “focused on working with the Legislature to ensure a successful special session.”

Huffines also accused Abbott of responding inadequately to the skyrocketing border crossings over the past few months, saying that “Greg Abbott's been governor for six years. He could have secured the border six years ago or six months ago. Why isn't the border secure? We don't have a Donald Trump as governor, we don't have a Ron DeSantis as governor, we don't have a William B. Travis as governor. Unfortunately we've got a career politician that's a political windsock, a RINO.”

“He put 3 million Texans on unemployment and dependent on the government in one day. He closed our churches on the holiest week of the year, Easter. Under my administration Texas will never go blue,” Huffines continued.