Rep. Stanton: O'Connor Blazed Trails in Arizona, SCOTUS

Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., Friday remembered late former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor as a fellow Arizonan who "blazed every trail she set foot on" and who defied the "odds stacked against women in the legal profession."

O'Connor, who died Friday at the age of 93, rose to "become Arizona’s assistant attorney general, our first female majority leader in the state Senate, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge, and ultimately our first female justice on the United States Supreme Court," Stanton said in a statement. "She brought her Arizona brand of pragmatism and independence with her to the Supreme Court and was often the swing vote on consequential decisions."

He added that he has admired O'Connor's "steadfast commitment to preserving our democracy through objective, fact-based and collaborative civil discourse" since her retirement and added that "Her work will inspire future generations to follow her example to become engaged and thoughtful civic participants."