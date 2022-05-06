×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: greg murphy | student loans | joe biden | higher education

Rep. Murphy Introduces Bill to Stop Biden From Canceling Student Loan Debt

Rep. Murphy Introduces Bill to Stop Biden From Canceling Student Loan Debt
Activists hold signs as they attend a student loan forgiveness rally near the White House. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 06 May 2022 06:14 PM

Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., on Friday introduced a bill that would prevent President Joe Biden from canceling federal student loan debt for millions of Americans.

Biden floated the possibility last week of eliminating $10,000 in debt per borrower, likely through executive action.

"President Biden often trumpets the line of wanting high-income Americans to 'pay their fair share,''' Murphy said. "If Biden really believed that, he would start by requiring them to pay their own student loans. What progressives fail to acknowledge is that there is no such thing as canceling or forgiving student loans, they're just shifting the responsibility to hardworking taxpayers.

''The fact is, most Americans do not have college degrees, and it is reprehensible to force low- and middle-income families to bail out Ivy League graduates. I'm proud to be working with my Senate counterparts to protect taxpayers and prevent Biden from unfairly and unlawfully canceling student debt."

Murphy's bill, the Stop Reckless Student Loan Actions Act, would also limit how long the president can suspend student debt payments and increase congressional authority and oversight over the process.

The bill was co-sponsored by South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson and Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, both Republicans.

Many progressives have urged Biden to cancel $50,000 in outstanding federal debt per borrower. Erasing $10,000 per borrower would require the government to cancel about $321 billion in federally backed loans, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Murphy, who is seeking reelection this year in North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District, faces Tony Cowden, Eric Earhart, Brian Friend and George Papastrat in the May 17 GOP primary, according to Ballotpedia.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., on Friday introduced a bill that would prevent President Joe Biden from canceling federal student loan debt for millions of Americans.
greg murphy, student loans, joe biden, higher education
269
2022-14-06
Friday, 06 May 2022 06:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved