Rep. Murphy to Newsmax: AOC, Pelosi in 'Fantasy World' Over Tax Plans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are living in a "fantasy world with unicorns and butterflies" if they think the government can "take other people's money" and pay for liberal agenda initiatives, Rep. Greg Murphy said on Newsmax Saturday.

"You know, I was sent something the other day from the IRS ruling that if you stole property, you were supposed to report that as income," the North Carolina Republican, who appeared on Newsmax's "Saturday Report" with fellow Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., commented. "Only in the Democrats' world is this possible."

He added that the Democrats' calls for capital gains taxes, which are being rejected by Americans, is a "total farce."

"This is grand larceny of the American people because here you are, [potentially] being taxed for something that may never come to fruition," said Murphy.

Bacon said he believes "they lost middle America" with the proposal, so the Democrats may have retreated from it, but still the spending bill passed from the House had "all these budget gimmicks" that contained years of raising taxes.

"They're looking to find pockets of money that they don't have access to, and one of them is all these unrealized capital gains," said Bacon. "You're earning 5% to 10% on a certain account, and you're paying tax on it and then, say 5 years into it, you take a loss. But what happens then? Do you get the credit?"

Bacon also said Saturday he appreciates Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for putting out his annual "Festivus" grievance report, which shows that "we can tighten our belts.

"[Democrats are] trying to transform America with a 50-50 Senate and a five-seat majority in the House…Americans didn't want far-left Bernie Sanders welfare state policies. They're looking for centrist, reasonable, pragmatic governance in a split country."

The congressmen also criticized the call for federal mandates over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think it's reasonable to say that we've been building a plane while flying it, and I'm just going to give a little bit of leeway to decisions that have been made," said Murphy. "The problem is you know, Fauci has come out with this know-it-all arrogance that has dissuaded the American people."

Murphy, who is also a physician, said he does feel for his hospital colleagues who have been "overworked and slammed for two years," but he also said the "numbers are not nearly what they're said to be."

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on Jan. 7 over President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates, and Bacon said he does not think it will pass muster.

"At a minimum, you need a law where the House and the Senate passed a version of this bill," he said. "I hope that the Supreme Court reins in this dictatorial power that President Biden thinks he has. But we'll see. But I'm hopeful that they will rein his power in."

