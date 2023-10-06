Gov. Abbott Calls Special Session for Texas Legislature

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced a special session of the state legislature to focus on school choice and the southern border.

Abbott, who on Thursday issued his call for the special session, asked legislators to pass legislation both to provide education savings accounts for all Texas schoolchildren, and to impede migrants' illegal entry into the Lone Star State.

"I am bringing the Texas Legislature back for Special Session number 3 to continue building on the achievements we accomplished during the 88th Regular Legislative Session and two special sessions this summer," Abbott said in his statement.

"Together, we will chart a brighter future for all Texas children by empowering parents to choose the best education option for their child. Texas will also pass laws to mirror the federal immigration laws President Joe Biden refuses to enforce that will reduce illegal immigration and enhance the safety of Texans."

Abbott has been pushing for legislation that would allow parents to use taxpayer funds to take their children out of public schools and put them in private or charter schools, The Texas Tribune reported.

Legislation on the issue did not advance out of the House, where Democrats and rural Republicans have resisted it.

The governor also said the Republican-led state legislature will focus on ensuring that people who illegally enter Texas will be arrested.

"All licensed law enforcement officers in Texas will be authorized to arrest or remove any person who illegally enters the State, with penalties up to 20 years in prison for refusing to comply with removal," Abbott said. "To crack down on repeated attempts to enter Texas illegally, re-entry will be penalized with up to 20 years in prison."

Abbott said the special session also will seek to ban COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the state's private employers, and provide "legislation concerning public safety, security, environmental quality, and property ownership in areas like the Colony Ridge development in Liberty County, Texas."

Colony Ridge, a large residential settlement north of Houston, has become a haven for illegal migrants.

The special session will start roughly a month before candidate filing begins for the March primary, heightening implications for members' reelection prospects, The Texas Tribune reported.