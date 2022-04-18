Gov. Abbott May Be Eyeing WH Run With Migrant Busing Plan

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott may be using his new policy of busing illegal aliens from the border to Washington, D.C., for a potential presidential run.

Abbott sent two busses of undocumented migrants to the U.S. Capitol last week and was praised by fellow Republicans. He has promised to continue the policy as border states face a major influx next month when President Biden ends Title 42, a law which guarantees the immediate expulsion of migrants due to COVID-19.

According to the Daily Mail, analysts and party insiders believe that Abbott’s “audacious” response to Biden’s border crisis is a first step toward a presidential run.

“Like so many Republicans, Governor Abbott is increasing his name ID and pushing on issues important to the base and thereby putting himself in a position to run,” GOP strategist Doug Heye told the Hill.

Brendan Steinhauser, a Texas-based GOP strategist who is also a member of the Texas State Guard unit that was deployed to help set up the migrant busing operation, stated that Abbott’s policy is favored in the polls, saying that “I think so far it's playing well with Republicans because they clearly want their elected officials to be tough on illegal immigration. They want to make sure that security comes first. From the people I've talked to, from the polling I've seen, from just anecdotal evidence of where the activists are, where the voters are, they just want to see the governor and the president and future elected leaders, Congress, get tough and take action and put security first. And so I think they look at this and say, ‘He's doing what he should be doing on that.’

“There’s always a selling, a marketing side of it. There’s always a communications plan. And there clearly has been one on this. But I also think that it’s just one of the many things that the state of Texas is doing to try and deal with this problem,” Steinhauser added.

Heye, however, believes that Abbott’s decision may depend on former President Trump and whether he decides to run in 2024, saying that “it still remains a waiting game for all of those Republicans until Donald Trump decides what he will do. They’re all jockeying for a race they ultimately may not run.”