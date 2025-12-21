Trump Announces La. Gov. Landry as Envoy to Greenland

Talk of a takeover of Greenland has been quiet for months, but amid aggressive actions in the Caribbean and stalled peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, President Donald Trump made a surprise announcement Sunday night.

"I am pleased to announce that I am appointing the GREAT Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, as the United States Special Envoy to Greenland," Trump wrote Sunday night on Truth Social.

"Jeff understands how essential Greenland is to our National Security, and will strongly advance our Country's Interests for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Allies, and indeed, the World.

"Congratulations Jeff!"