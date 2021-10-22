×
Greene Tells Liz Cheney, Raskin 'You're a Joke' on House Floor
U.S. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. ( Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty)

By    |   Friday, 22 October 2021 12:44 PM

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., got into a heated argument with Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Thursday during a vote to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying subpoenas issued by the Jan. 6 commission they hold seats on.

Greene crossed the aisle during the vote and approached Raskin, who was talking to Cheney, and asked when he would investigate violence connected to Black Lives Matters protests.

"Like with Kyle Rittenhouse who went and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters?" Raskin responded, according to The Hill. "I'm sure there will be an opportunity for us to get to that."

Greene then said, "this is a joke. "Why don’t you investigate something people actually care about?"

Cheney then said that Greene was "a joke," and referenced a Facebook post that Greene made in 2018 questioning the origins of California wildfires and if "space solar generators" that "collect the suns (sic) energy and then beam it back to Earth" could "cause a fire."

The post also contained references to a company owned by the prominent Jewish family the Rothschilds.

Raskin later told The New York Daily News: "I was just talking to Miss Cheney and then she [MTG] starts screaming at Liz. I can’t remember exactly what she said. But they got into a back and forth about Jewish space lasers."

Greene responded to Cheney by yelling, "I never said that! You’re done. You’re a joke! Why don’t you go investigate something that matters to the American people?"

Raskin added later that Greene "seemed to have some kind of ancient beef with the former chair of the House Republican Conference, Liz Cheney, over the Jewish space lasers thing or something like that. And she denied that she'd ever said that and blamed that on the mainstream media."

Greene told the Hill after the incident that "I told them they’re a joke. This whole thing is a waste. They don’t care about the American people, the national security crisis at the border, our nearly $30 trillion debt. They don’t care about all the jobs people are losing. They don’t care about the walkouts with vaccine mandates."

She added, "They just want to go on and on about the riot and then lie to everyone and call it an insurrection."

