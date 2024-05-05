WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: greene | rnc | house | johnson | gop | speaker

RNC Chair to Greene: Party Must Be Unified, Don't Vacate Johnson

By    |   Sunday, 05 May 2024 05:51 PM EDT

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley called for party unity on Sunday over concern that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., would call for a vote to boot House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"We need to flip the Senate, and we need to expand our majority in the House. We're not going to do that if we're not unified," Whatley told NBC News. "We need to make sure that all of the Republicans understand the gravity of this election cycle, and they do. And we need to make sure that we are on the same page as we're moving forward."

On Wednesday, Greene said she would force a vote next week on ousting Johnson. The Georgia representative has been among one of Johnson's harshest critics. She has accused the speaker of "betraying" his conservative roots and GOP voters and said that keeping him in power would ensure Democrats' control of the House next year.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, said Sunday that Greene isn't working in former President Donald Trump's "best interests." 

"I don't think this is a good move six months before an election. She's always been about herself primarily," Good said, according to The Hill.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley called for party unity on Sunday over concern that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., would call for a vote to ouster House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.
greene, rnc, house, johnson, gop, speaker
203
2024-51-05
Sunday, 05 May 2024 05:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved