RNC Chair to Greene: Party Must Be Unified, Don't Vacate Johnson

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley called for party unity on Sunday over concern that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., would call for a vote to boot House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

"We need to flip the Senate, and we need to expand our majority in the House. We're not going to do that if we're not unified," Whatley told NBC News. "We need to make sure that all of the Republicans understand the gravity of this election cycle, and they do. And we need to make sure that we are on the same page as we're moving forward."

On Wednesday, Greene said she would force a vote next week on ousting Johnson. The Georgia representative has been among one of Johnson's harshest critics. She has accused the speaker of "betraying" his conservative roots and GOP voters and said that keeping him in power would ensure Democrats' control of the House next year.

Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, said Sunday that Greene isn't working in former President Donald Trump's "best interests."

"I don't think this is a good move six months before an election. She's always been about herself primarily," Good said, according to The Hill.