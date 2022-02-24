×
Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Weak' Biden Responsible for Ukraine Invasion

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty)

Thursday, 24 February 2022 02:04 PM

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., says President Joe Biden's "weak leadership" is to blame for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She made her comments in three separate tweets on Thursday.

She wrote: "Americans aren’t going to fall for the endless violent images of war on TV in a foreign country as Biden’s excuse for his failed and weak policies that have driven skyrocketing inflation, crime, record high fentanyl deaths, and devastated our children’s lives and education."

She said the U.S. was strong and the world was at peace under former President Donald Trump.

"Everything happening to the poor people of Ukraine is a direct result of a weak America under the weak leadership of Joe Biden," she tweeted. "Under President Trump, America was strong and the world was at peace."

And, in another tweet, she added: "While we pray for peace and for the people of Ukraine, the American people are overwhelming underserved by a [Nancy] Pelosi led Congress obsessed with a single riot on [Jan. 6, 2001] instead of a Congress committed to serving Americans first."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 24 February 2022 02:04 PM
