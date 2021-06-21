Poll: Iowa Voters Want Sen. Grassley Out

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Iowa voters say it is time for someone else to take Sen. Chuck Grassley's seat. About 64% of Iowa’s voters believe Grassley, a Republican, should leave office. Of those, 37% are Republican, and 89% of Democrats and 68% of independents polled agreed.

If Grassley were to run again, he would hold the advantage of incumbency and name recognition. Of the 27% of voters who said they would vote for Grassley, 51% are Republicans, according to Axios.

Grassley has had a strong hold on his Senate seat for years and he faced no serious challengers. His hold was so strong that no electability poll had been conducted on him, according to J. Ann Selzer, who ran the Iowa Poll.

The problem Grassley, age 87, faces is that a growing number of people believes he cares little about average Iowans. "He still does care about the people and the farmers. It’s just that we need to get fresher and newer blood unfortunately," Dawn Leiser told the Des Moines Register.

Grassley was first elected to the Iowa state legislature in 1958 and served there until being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1974. In 1980, Grassley was elected to the U.S. Senate. He has earned a reputation for bipartisanship and pragmatism. He is also known as a collaborative lawmaker.

One of two active famers in the Senate, Grassley has been growing corn and soybeans since he was young. He has also worked in factories, was a member of the International Association of Machinists, and served as an adjunct professor teaching government courses, according to his website.

The poll was conducted with 630 likely voters from June 13 – 16 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.