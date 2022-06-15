Tommy Hicks, Jr.: Gas Prices Surge on an Oblivious Biden's Watch

Over the weekend, the national average price of gas surpassed $5.00 per gallon. When Biden first came into office, the national average was $2.39 per gallon — meaning prices have more than doubled under his watch.

This surge in gas prices will likely cost American families an extra $2,000 this year.

Overall, inflation is crushing the average American family with $5,200 in additional household costs.

Biden keeps calling this "Putin’s price hike." But the rise in gas prices is an intentional crisis. On the campaign trail, he said, "We are going to get rid of fossil fuels."

From day one, he has made good on his promise: he cancelled the Keystone XL Pipeline, stopped oil leases on federal lands, rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, and put the entire American energy industry on the chopping block with billions in proposed tax hikes.

Practically no American has been left unscathed as a result.

About a month ago, a poll found roughly two-thirds of drivers said they have made or will make significant changes to their driving patterns if gas prices hit between $4.12-$4.35 per gallon.

We’re well beyond that point and it isn’t pretty.

Moreover, it’s low-income Americans who are being hit the hardest, sadly, in a spiraling cycle of hardship. The recent report released by the Labor Department shows wages are simply not keeping pace with inflation.

It’s like Biden wants Americans to live in a third world country. Many families are working from home to avoid the heavy price of gas and some are even doing car swaps.

At this point, it’s almost worth investing in a horse and buggy to get to work.

It would certainly be cheaper than the expensive $64,000 electric vehicles that Biden and Democrats offer up as the perfect solution for Americans.

Gas prices are so high, in fact, that one Michigan county police department has "blown through their fuel budget" and will no longer respond to every 911 call in-person.

This is a prime example of how bad leadership, destructive ideology, and poor policy all go hand-in-hand. In Biden’s America, no crisis stands alone — they converge.

Americans aren’t just grumbling about the rise in gas prices.

They’re incensed — and rightfully so. A recent Trafalgar poll shows a majority of Americans know Biden is to blame: 53% say his administration is "intentionally letting gas prices rise to make Americans use less fossil fuels."

Even more — 56.5% — of those with no political affiliation agree.

The rise in gas prices will be at the forefront of voters’ minds in November, putting Biden and Democrats directly in the hot seat.

Biden and the army of Einsteins around him know this.

So who do they obsessively blame?

Biden’s top economic advisor said it’s Putin fault — though gas prices were on the rise long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. How about a plan to lower gas prices?

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said "the administration has done everything that they can." Some consolation for Americans who are financially struggling then, perhaps?

This is what Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm had to offer: "This summer is going to be rough." How about Americans who now say they are altering their summer travel plans because of high gas prices? Will they have electricity at home?

Maybe not.

Experts are warning of rolling power outages this summer — made worse by Biden’s war on American energy.

There have been opportunities for the Biden administration to lower the pain Americans feel at the pump. Just a few months ago, the Biden administration turned down an opportunity for new oil drilling in Alaska. But again, to do so would be against their initial plan to see out the "incredible transition" they now celebrate.

They say sometimes you don’t know you’re in the good old days until you’ve left them.

Now we know.

It’s amazing to think that just a few years ago under President Trump America was energy independent, gas didn’t cost an arm and a leg, and things were looking up for our economy.

Americans need to vote out Democrats in just five months. On the rising price of gas alone, it’s case closed.

Thomas O. Hicks, Jr. was elected to serve as co-chairman of the Republican National Committee in January 2019. Prior to the 2016 presidential election, Hicks also served as national finance co-chairman for Donald J. Trump for President.