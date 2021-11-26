Lindsey Graham, Bucking Politics, Has Backed Nearly All Biden's Judicial Picks

Sen. Lindsey Graham has broken with most Republican colleagues by supporting nearly all of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees, sticking to basic standards and historical tradition over politics, reports The Hill.

The South Carolina Republican has followed this approach basically his entire career as a lawmaker and has voted in favor of all but three of Biden’s picks who have gone before the full Senate for votes.

"Sen. Graham has long believed that under the Constitution the president has the right to select judges of their choosing and as long as they are qualified, they should generally be confirmed by the Senate," Graham’s office said in a statement.

"This is the traditional and customary role of the Senate in the judicial confirmation process," the statement read.

The only two judicial picks to not receive any Republican support are Myrna Perez and Jennifer Sung. Still, Perez last month was confirmed to serve on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Vice President Kamala Harris broke a tie to make Sung’s nomination available for a vote.

Graham isn’t the only Republican senator to back nearly every judicial selection. Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine's Susan Collins have also voted in favor of almost every pick, reports Fox News.

During Amy Coney Barrett’s controversial Supreme Court confirmation hearing last year, Graham reminded his peers of their duty to judge based on qualifications instead of ideologies.

"I don’t know what happened between then and now," Graham said in October 2020.

"I just want to remind everybody," he continued, "that there was a time in this country where someone like Ruth Bader Ginsburg was seen by almost everybody as qualified for the position of being on the Supreme Court, understanding that she would have a different philosophy than many of the Republicans who voted for her."