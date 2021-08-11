Trafalgar Poll: Republicans Like Their Governors, Democrats Don't

Even before New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation this week, July polling found Democrats have far less faith in their governors and state legislators than Republicans do.

Just 14% of likely Democratic primary voters choose their governors or state legislators when asked in the latest Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll: "Who do you think is most effective at defending the rights and promoting the issues you care about?"

Likely Republican primary voters are far more confident in their state leadership, as 63% choose them as the most effective. Notably, only 22% of likely Republican voters chose GOP U.S. lawmakers as their most trusted.

Nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters (64%) choose President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are their most trusted, pollster Robert Cahaly tweeted Wednesday.

Among the no-party, independent and "other" party likely voters, it is noteworthy a plurality of those voters (30.3%) choose Republicans in Congress and state leaders as their most trusted. Also, Democratic governors and state leaders, at 14.2%, were a distant third behind Biden and congressional Democrats (26.9%) and Republicans in Congress (21.3%).

The poll noted the third-party/no-party likely voters give Republican leaders (51.6%) more than a 10-point edge over Democrats of any level (41.1%) as their most trusted.

The two-party voters are more partisan in their trust than the third-party voters. Republicans (84.8%) and Democrats (77.7%) are squarely behind their party leaders as most trusted.

Not only is Cuomo out in New York, but the largest blue state, California, is weighing a recall election for embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom, another Democrat.

The Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action poll was conducted July 29-Aug. 1 among 1,119 likely 2022 midterm voters. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.94 percentage points.