SD Gov. Noem: No Federal Authority for COVID-19 Mandates

Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., on Wednesday demanded that President Joe Biden rescind federal COVID-19 mandates that he "doesn't have the authority ... to put in place."

"That's interesting to me that the president is so bold in saying that there is no federal solution yet continuing to impose mandates on the country. And the fact is that he doesn't have the authority to put these mandates in place," Noem said during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Biden on Monday told a group of governors there was "no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level."

That's why Noem said South Dakota and many other states, governors, and attorney generals have challenged the federal government on Biden's authority in court.

"That will be heard here in January, and we'll win," she noted.

"We'll win because the president has taken unprecedented action to impose on the liberties and freedoms of the American people. And sometimes the only ones that are left to fight are the governors."

Noem said the federal government needs to back off.

"We really need to be able to take care of our people. We've shown that we do it the best."

The Wall Street Journal in an editorial published Monday also called on Biden to withdraw federal mandates based on his comments that there was no federal solution.

"If this is the way Mr. Biden is going, then he should also notify the Supreme Court that he plans to have OSHA withdraw its overbroad vaccine mandate. That would be consistent with his message Monday on the lack of a "federal solution," wrote the Journal.

"It also might save Mr. Biden from a High Court smackdown."

