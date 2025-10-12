Dem Sen. John Fetterman: Shutting Govt Down Is 'Wrong'

Some Democrats have expressed frustration over the government shutdown, even to the point of saying that they are doing more harm than good.

"Really, the losers, the losers are these poor Americans that are going to get caught in the middle of this thing," Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said in a televised interview Sunday morning.

Fetterman noted he vowed in March to "never" vote in favor of a shutdown, making good on that promise this week as one of three senators to vote with Republicans to reopen the government, along with Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine.

"That's democracy," Fetterman said. "Shutting our government down, that's the wrong message for the world, for Americans as well, too.

"I don't care whose that blame is. It's not about a blame game.

"It's about open this government, have this conversation, and literally let's address these kinds of healthcare issues as well, too."

Senate Democrats claim they need to extend the Obamacare funding that expires at the end of the year, but Republicans agree and say it can be done under the House-passed continuing resolution that Schumer's Senate Democrats have rejected according to Fetterman.

"That's a priority for us, and they might agree, but let's get our government open and have that conversation, so people can get paid, and we can't have this kind of chaos," Fetterman said, echoing the Republican talking points amid the shutdown standoff that is heading toward a third week.

Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., have reminded Democrats and the media that Democrats voted unilaterally for CRs 13 times during former President Joe Biden's administration between 2021 and 2025.

"It was wrong if the Republicans did these things, and I led that charge back in March, saying it's wrong to shut us down, and we kept it open," said Fetterman, rebuked by Democrats for his support for Israel and facing threats of primary challenges from an upset Democratic Party for his following GOP logic. "I said then, back in March, that, when September comes, I'm going to be the one guy that's saying it is wrong to do this.

"I fully support a conversation about extending those [Obamacare] tax credits. I think a lot of Republicans might even agree with that too."