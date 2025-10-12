WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: government | shutdown | john fetterman

Dem Sen. John Fetterman: Shutting Govt Down Is 'Wrong'

By    |   Sunday, 12 October 2025 03:42 PM EDT

Some Democrats have expressed frustration over the government shutdown, even to the point of saying that they are doing more harm than good.

"Really, the losers, the losers are these poor Americans that are going to get caught in the middle of this thing," Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said in a televised interview Sunday morning.

Fetterman noted he vowed in March to "never" vote in favor of a shutdown, making good on that promise this week as one of three senators to vote with Republicans to reopen the government, along with Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Angus King, I-Maine.

"That's democracy," Fetterman said. "Shutting our government down, that's the wrong message for the world, for Americans as well, too.

"I don't care whose that blame is. It's not about a blame game.

"It's about open this government, have this conversation, and literally let's address these kinds of healthcare issues as well, too."

Senate Democrats claim they need to extend the Obamacare funding that expires at the end of the year, but Republicans agree and say it can be done under the House-passed continuing resolution that Schumer's Senate Democrats have rejected according to Fetterman.

"That's a priority for us, and they might agree, but let's get our government open and have that conversation, so people can get paid, and we can't have this kind of chaos," Fetterman said, echoing the Republican talking points amid the shutdown standoff that is heading toward a third week.

"Let's have our government open and let's have that conversation so our people can get paid, and we cannot have this kind of chaos."

Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., have reminded Democrats and the media that Democrats voted unilaterally for CRs 13 times during former President Joe Biden's administration between 2021 and 2025.

"It was wrong if the Republicans did these things, and I led that charge back in March, saying it's wrong to shut us down, and we kept it open," said Fetterman, rebuked by Democrats for his support for Israel and facing threats of primary challenges from an upset Democratic Party for his following GOP logic. "I said then, back in March, that, when September comes, I'm going to be the one guy that's saying it is wrong to do this.

"I fully support a conversation about extending those [Obamacare] tax credits. I think a lot of Republicans might even agree with that too."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Some Democrats have expressed frustration over the government shutdown, even to the point of saying that they are doing more harm than good.
government, shutdown, john fetterman
409
2025-42-12
Sunday, 12 October 2025 03:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved