Gov. Hutchinson to Newsmax: 'Flood of Migrants' If Title 42 Lifted

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Newsmax that if U.S. Code Title 42 Section 265 is retired, "you're going to have a flood of migrants like you've never seen before" enter the country.

During a Friday appearance on "Spicer & Co.," the Republican governor criticized the Biden administration's attempt to cancel the COVID-era provision, which allows migrant expulsions based on threats to public health.

Revoking Title 42 "impacts states like Arkansas both in terms of fentanyl that comes in, dangerous drugs that kill our young people. But it also erodes the rule of law, and it impacts the delivery of services that cost our public treasury funds," he explained.

Hutchinson also emphasized that Republican governors have pleaded to meet with President Joe Biden and his Department of Homeland Security to sort out the southern border crisis, but "he has not accepted that."

Ironically, the governor noted, "the Supreme Court has actually given more attention to the border than the president of the United States."

He was referencing a high court ruling earlier this week that extended Title 42's lifespan until late February, when the justices will consider a lawsuit against the administration by 19 Republican state attorneys general, The Washington Post reported.

"I hope this opens a window for Congress to act," Hutchinson said of the Tuesday decision, admitting that Title 42 would clearly "go away at some point because it's based upon a public health emergency that will soon end."

"When it goes away, we need to have a replacement for it, and that's the reason that Congress needs to act to give us the tools and our Border Patrol the tools to stop this unlawful flow coming across the border," Hutchinson emphasized.

