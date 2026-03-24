N.C. Dem Senate Hopeful: Fund Obamacare, Not Iran War

The Democrat U.S. Senate candidate in battleground North Carolina said the federal government should fund Obamacare instead of the U.S. war effort in Iran.

Former Gov. Roy Cooper, now the Democratic Party nominee for the U.S. Senate, suggested that billions in federal spending tied to the conflict could be better used to expand Affordable Care Act subsidies, drawing sharp criticism from conservatives who argue national security must come first.

Speaking on MS NOW, Cooper said a proposed $200 billion supplemental tied to the war effort "would pay for affordable healthcare for ten years," calling the administration’s priorities "misplaced."

Cooper also blamed Republicans for failing to extend Obamacare subsidies, claiming nearly 200,000 North Carolinians have lost coverage as a result.

"People are being left behind," Cooper said in the interview, arguing that rising healthcare and living costs are driving his Senate bid in one of the nation’s most closely watched races.

But critics say Cooper's comments reflect a broader Democrat push to redirect resources away from national defense at a time of heightened global threats.

The Iran conflict, now in its fourth week, has raised concerns about regional stability and U.S. security interests.

Republicans have largely backed President Donald Trump's efforts to counter Tehran's military capabilities, arguing that strong deterrence is essential to protect American lives and allies abroad.

Cooper acknowledged that U.S. forces have degraded Iran's leadership and weapons capabilities but questioned the long-term strategy and cost of the operation, citing rising gas prices and economic pressures at home.

The remarks come as Cooper faces Republican nominee Michael Whatley in a high-stakes Senate race that could determine control of the chamber.

Democrats view North Carolina as a key pickup opportunity, while Republicans are working to hold the seat in a state Trump has carried in three consecutive presidential elections.

Whatley, a former Republican National Committee chairman backed by Trump, has already begun contrasting his platform with Cooper’s, emphasizing border security, energy independence, and a strong national defense.

The debate over spending priorities — defense versus domestic programs — is likely to become a central issue in the campaign.

Conservatives argue that proposals such as Cooper's risk weakening U.S. global standing and emboldening adversaries, while shifting focus toward expanding government-run healthcare.

As the race intensifies, voters in North Carolina will be weighing sharply different visions for the country's future — one focused on robust national security and economic strength, and another prioritizing expanded federal programs and domestic spending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.