Tags: gorsuch | federalist society | press | florida

Gorsuch Speech to Federalist Society Closed to Press

Gorsuch Speech to Federalist Society Closed to Press
Justice Neil M. Gorsuch. (Melina Mara - Pool/Getty)

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 11:33 AM

Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch's speech before a conservative legal group will not be open to the press, Fox News reports.

Gorsuch is slated to speak at the Federalist Society's annual meeting for the organization’s Florida chapter this weekend at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista. Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will also be in attendance. According to the Federalist Society’s website, "the banquet is closed to the press."

Fox News notes that the Federalist Society usually allows members of the press to cover its events, including a speech that Gorsuch gave in 2017 at a black-tie dinner in Washington, D.C.

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington in a tweet Wednesday criticized the move. "The Federalist Society has barred media from attending a banquet featuring remarks by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Friday night. We hope GOP Senators are angry about that (but we doubt it)," it said. 

Politics
Wednesday, 02 February 2022 11:33 AM
