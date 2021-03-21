Gordon Chang: China, Russia 'Don't Respect Biden,' 'Testing' Us

China came to Alaska for a 2-day meeting with the Biden administration late this week to exert their authority over the United States, according to Far East foreign affairs expert Gordon Chang.

"The Chinese delegation," Chang told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., "rolled into Anchorage not to have meaningful discussions with the Biden administration," but instead "they came in to dictate the terms of the relationship going forward.

"They had to tell the world that China is the dominant power, not the United States," Chang added to host John Catsimatidis.

"This looks like an attempt on the part of [Chinese President] Xi Jinping to make sure the Chinese people know that they've got a strong leader and that they are prepared for a conflict."

Chang called the U.S. relations under President Joe Biden "exceedingly dangerous right now."

"Thursday night the Chinese foreign ministry issued a statement talking about how there was 'The strong smell of gunpowder' after the first day of the Alaska meeting," Chang said. "I think what's essentially going on there is that the Chinese regime is preparing the Chinese people for a conflict."

This could mushroom into a regional battle, with other nations taking advantage of unrest, and potential war, Chang added.

"If there's a conflict with China, it will be very difficult to keep it localized," he said.

"You'd see North Korea get involved. Russia might move against Ukraine. This could spread around the world very fast. And it's not necessarily going to stay conventional, especially if the Chinese are on the losing end of it. There are very few scenarios we can rule out. I'm not saying war will start. I'm saying that we're seeing a militant regime threatening war. And we know from history when those types of ruling groups do this, they often start wars."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Xi "are testing Biden," Chang said, "because they don't respect him."

"They are creating a dangerous dynamic because they are telling the Chinese people they are prepared to go to war, and that creates public markers for them," he continued. "It makes it very difficult to walk back any sort of incident."

Biden needs to not only talk tough with China, but vow to stand with our allies in the region, according to Chang.

Biden must stress to the Chinese, "we will not permit China to engage in unacceptable behavior," Chang said.

"The Chinese leaders need to hear that from the President of the United States," he concluded. "They've got to respect us. If they don’t respect us, this will be a time that history will remember."