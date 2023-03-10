Gordon Chang to Newsmax: Xi Reelected by Pushing Hostility Toward US

Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping was awarded a historic third term by pushing "hostile language" toward the U.S.

"Those were war warnings," Chang emphasized during his appearance on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren." "A lot of smart people in Washington say, 'Don't be concerned.' But yeah, China is preparing for war, and it's matching its deeds with its words."

Chang, author of "The Coming Collapse of China," made the comments hours after Xi received a unanimous 2,952 votes from the Chinese Communist Party and its proxies to continue leading the country for another five years.

The move makes Xi the longest-serving Chinese head of state since the Communist Party took control of the mainland in 1949. Chinese leader Mao Zedong previously ran the country for over 30 years as party chairman.

Predicting what a third term could be like, Chang said that he expects Xi's posture to be "much more aggressive" and assertive toward the West. The author warned that the Biden administration might not be ready for it, however.

"Xi Jinping doesn't really want to talk to us. He just wants to humiliate us, as we saw with the spy balloon," Chang said about President Joe Biden's negotiation tactics.

"So, we've got to look at Xi Jinping in a very different light," he continued, "and I'm not sure the elites in Washington and New York are prepared to do that at this point."

Chang also suggested that a "new axis" centered around China, Russia, and their allies was forming. He noted that Iran, North Korea, and potentially Algeria are key players in the group.

"The world is dividing, and the Biden administration doesn't want to recognize that," he insisted, adding that "Biden has not been able to fully unite the West" against its adversaries.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!