Gordon Chang to Newsmax: 'War Is Coming' With China

Author and China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Friday that "war is coming" between the United States and China and said President Joe Biden is "making it more likely."

"We're not preparing ... to defend ourselves, our friends, and our allies," Chang told "John Bachman Now" when asked about tensions between China and Taiwan.

He added, "China is not only engaged in the largest military buildup ... but it's also trying to sanction-proof itself; it's stockpiling grain; it's mobilizing China's civilians for war; and it's actually purging the military of officers who think that invading Taiwan is not a particularly good idea."

Chang said: "What we have is a total society mobilization. And you know, we can't judge intentions 100% but we know what their capabilities are, and we need to make preparations accordingly. And the Biden administration is not doing that."

He later added: "Taiwan is not ready ... there hasn't been the political consensus on the island to take those measures that are necessary to protect itself, but also because the United States has prevented it from being ready, and we've done that a number of different ways. So there's a lot of responsibility for a very bad situation right now."

He added: "We can still deter China, but we have to have the right policies and unfortunately, the Biden administration is, I think, opening the door to an invasion through trying to be an accommodationist. You know Henry Kissinger on June 7 said, 'It is probable' quote unquote that there will be war ... between China and the United States. So war is coming, and I think the Biden policies are making it more likely."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!