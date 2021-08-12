GOP Group Warns Lawmakers Not to Undo Trump's Tax Reform

A Republican group, led by policymakers including former Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, is warning lawmakers against reversing former President Donald Trump's landmark 2017 tax reform law, The Hill reported.

"If any elected member of Congress tries to jeopardize the next American recovery in the name of higher spending, expansive social welfare programs, the green new deal and higher taxes, we will ensure that you are held accountable," The Coalition to Protect American Workers wrote in a letter to members of Congress, The Hill said.

The group, led by GOP strategists including former Pence staffer Mark Short, has a budget of between $25 million to $50 million to oppose President Joe Biden's plan to increase the corporate tax rate to 28% and increase taxes on individuals earning more than $400,000 a year, The Hill reported.

The Coalition to Protect American Workers has promoted the economic benefits of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, one of Trump's biggest policy accomplishments.

"The results of the 2017 tax cut were rapid and extraordinary," the letter said. "In just over two years after the time that tax cuts were signed into law the U.S. added 5.3 million new jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, which was the lowest rate in 50 years."

The group's letter circulated as Senate Democrats prepared to form a $3.5 trillion spending package that could raise taxes by the same amount.

The Coalition to Protect American Workers warned that the Senate’s passage of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill earlier this week "begins a process to unwind [the] 2017 tax cuts and take away opportunities from families across the country," The Hill reported.

"Democrats in Congress have repeatedly expressed their intention to tie this bill to over $3 trillion in tax increases through a partisan reconciliation process," the letter said.

"While we are disappointed to see that Congress has linked infrastructure to tax increases, the Coalition to Protect American Workers will continue undaunted in our mission to preserve the benefits of the 2017 tax cuts."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also has cited pre-pandemic statistics reflecting the strength of the U.S. economy. He has emphasized that Republicans will oppose any unwinding of the 2017 tax law.