Earle-Sears Says She Can Win Virginia Governor's Race Despite GOP Skepticism

Winsome Earle-Sears says she has what it takes to win Virginia's gubernatorial race despite skepticism and panic from some in the Republican Party.

"This is a dynamic campaign. It's happening. We're going to win. We're marching towards victory," Earle-Sears told CNN Thursday.

"We're meeting with the voters. We're listening to them. We're traveling everywhere. We're not taking any vote for granted," she added.

Earle-Sears is lagging 11.4% behind Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, according to a State Navigate analysis of the election, and has less cash on hand — $4.5 million to Spanberger's $15.2 million. She has yet to receive an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, she has refused to reach out to top GOP figures, including Virginia-based Chris LaCivita, Trump's campaign co-manager, or make fundraising calls.

LaCivita earlier this year hosted a fundraiser in the state capital for Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is running for reelection.

Asked by CNN to comment on the governor's race, LaCivita texted back: "Oh I didn't know there was one."

"As a potential governor, she'd be extraordinary. As a candidate on a one-on-one basis or in a group, she's phenomenal. She's charismatic. But the campaign apparatus has been abysmal and they need to turn that around" in order to have a chance to win, conservative radio host John Fredericks told CNN.