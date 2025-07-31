WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | winsome earle sears | virginia | governor

Earle-Sears Says She Can Win Virginia Governor's Race Despite GOP Skepticism

By    |   Thursday, 31 July 2025 01:29 PM EDT

Winsome Earle-Sears says she has what it takes to win Virginia's gubernatorial race despite skepticism and panic from some in the Republican Party.

"This is a dynamic campaign. It's happening. We're going to win. We're marching towards victory," Earle-Sears told CNN Thursday.

"We're meeting with the voters. We're listening to them. We're traveling everywhere. We're not taking any vote for granted," she added.

Earle-Sears is lagging 11.4% behind Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger, according to a State Navigate analysis of the election, and has less cash on hand — $4.5 million to Spanberger's $15.2 million. She has yet to receive an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

According to Politico, she has refused to reach out to top GOP figures, including Virginia-based Chris LaCivita, Trump's campaign co-manager, or make fundraising calls.

LaCivita earlier this year hosted a fundraiser in the state capital for Attorney General Jason Miyares, who is running for reelection.

Asked by CNN to comment on the governor's race, LaCivita texted back: "Oh I didn't know there was one."

"As a potential governor, she'd be extraordinary. As a candidate on a one-on-one basis or in a group, she's phenomenal. She's charismatic. But the campaign apparatus has been abysmal and they need to turn that around" in order to have a chance to win, conservative radio host John Fredericks told CNN.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Winsome Earle-Sears says she has what it takes to win Virginia's gubernatorial race despite skepticism and panic from some in the Republican Party. "This is a dynamic campaign. It's happening. We're going to win...
gop, winsome earle sears, virginia, governor
219
2025-29-31
Thursday, 31 July 2025 01:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved